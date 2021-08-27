Renato Gaúcho answers Jorge Jesus after Flamengo’s rout over Grêmio; watch

Idol of the Flamengo fans after winning six titles, the current Benfica coach said last Tuesday that Renato will not be able to repeat his feats at the Rio club

Photo: ALVARO BUENO/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Renato Gaúcho during the match between Flamengo and Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil



Idol of the Flamengo fans after winning six titles, the coach Jorge Jesus said, last tuesday, that Renato Gaúcho won’t be able to repeat his feats at the Rio de Janeiro club. After 4-0 thrashing over Grêmio, for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, the current coach of Rubro-Negro was asked about the subject, and did not escape the answer. “He made history, won titles and is to be congratulated. I know my ability, I’m sure I’ll make history too, because I was hired to conquer. The answer I have to give is to work with my group, looking for cups, because that is my goal”, said Renato at a press conference.

Renato Gaúcho also spoke about the feeling of facing Grêmio, the club where he is an idol and had successful spells as a player and coach. “It’s a very different feeling. I stayed here for almost five years on my last visit, everyone knows the affection I have for the group and the fans, but I said during the week that I am a professional. I said that we would have to build a good result here in Porto Alegre, even to be able to play more calmly at Maracanã. We did it, despite not being so good in the first half. It was being a dangerous game. What was corrected was my thing and that of the group, I’m not going to keep talking, this will stay between us”, he said.

Watch below: