Renato gives Ferreira advice before Grêmio x Flamengo: “You have to solve your life” | Guild

Renato Portaluppi, now Flamengo’s coach, gave Ferreira a simple and direct advice when meeting the Grêmio striker again. The scene took place before the team from Rio beat Tricolor 4-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil that took place on Wednesday night, at the Arena.

The episode took place minutes before the ball rolled, when Grêmio players went to Flamengo’s bench to greet Renato, who was Tricolor’s coach until the beginning of this season. The image was broadcast on Globo Esporte, on RBS TV, this Thursday (look above).

– Hey, boy! You have to solve your life – said the technician.

Ferreira was a character in a recent controversy at Grêmio. In recovery from a knee injury, he missed physical therapy activities at CT Luiz Carvalho, but treated the problem with a private doctor.

Days later, he nearly left the club in a failed transfer over the past few hours to Atlanta United of the United States. The striker also experienced an imbroglio in his renewal in 2020, even putting the Tricolor in court.