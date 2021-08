Republicans call for Biden’s resignation after Kabul airport attack

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, August 25, 2021.| Photo: Stefani Reynolds / POOL / EFE Agency

After the explosion outside the Kabul airport that resulted in several deaths and injuries, many GOP politicians who were already criticizing the US’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan called for the resignation or impeachment of US President Joe Biden.

Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, has called for Biden’s resignation, though she fears a Kamala Harris government could be worse: “Should Biden resign or be removed for the way he handled Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris, which would be ten times worse. God help us.”

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson recalled the pressure Trump had come under for impeachment in minor situations: “If President Trump can be charged over a phone call, then it’s time to demand impeachment of Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan.” he said.

In addition to these many other Republican deputies called for Biden’s resignation, such as Greg Steube, Michael Cloud, Byron Donalds, Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik.