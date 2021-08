Rio will require a vaccination certificate for surgeries and entry into establishments

City Hall of Rio de Janeiro will require proof of vaccination for surgery and entry into establishments.| Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

The city of Rio de Janeiro published this Friday (27) two decrees establishing some sanitary rules of an exceptional character that will come into force in the city from the 1st of September. Among the measures is the requirement to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to allow entry to various establishments, such as gyms, stadiums, cinemas and tourist spots, and also to perform elective surgeries in public health units and private from the municipality.

“As of September 1, 2021, the prior proof, by the patients, of vaccination against Covid-19, as a measure of exceptional sanitary interest, is conditioned to the performance of elective surgeries in public and private health services and in health care units that are part of the Unified Health System in the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro”, establishes Decree No. 49334.

The vaccination to be proven will correspond to the 1st dose, the 2nd dose or the single dose, according to age, following the city’s schedule. In the case of establishments, proof of vaccination must be presented together with a document with a photo.