Rodolfo: Jorginho is the big favorite for FIFA’s best in the world award – 26/08/2021

Brazilian naturalized Italian, midfielder Jorginho was elected this Thursday (26) the best player of the 2020/21 season in Europe for Uefa. Created in 2011, the Uefa award almost always has the same winner as the FIFA award for the best player in the world. And for the play and the conquered, it will be difficult for Jorginho to be surpassed by De Bruyne, Kanté, Lukaku, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé or Lewandowski.

Born in Imbituba, Santa Catarina, midfielder Jorginho never worked professionally in Brazil. In 2007, at the age of 15, he moved to Italy to play in Verona’s youth teams. In the European country, he stayed until 2018, when he left Napoli to defend Chelsea, from England, but already as an Italian citizen and player for Azzurra.

Champion and one of Chelsea’s great standouts in the last European Champions League, Jorginho achieved the feat of also being Euro champion with the Italian national team, crowning a spectacular season. In 55 games, he scored 9 goals, gave 2 assists, hit 90% of passes, made 113 tackles and recovered 355 balls according to SofaScore statistics. Impressive numbers for a defensive midfielder, who was one of the leaders of his teams in the two main achievements of the 2020/21 season.

Jorginho in the 2021/22 season Image: SofaScore

Steering wheel with strong marking and excellent passing, Jorginho specialized in dead balls, being an excellent penalty taker. At 29 years old, the Brazilian was one of the highlights of the Italian team in the Euro and one of the most regular in the unbeaten campaign. With his excellent performance for Chelsea and the Italian national team, Jorginho is one of the favorites for FIFA’s best player in the world in 2021. Other favorite players, such as the French Mbappé and Kanté, the Belgian De Bruyne, the Polish Lewandowski did not had a season with so many important titles. Messi, Argentina’s Copa America champion, could be their biggest competitor.

In the Italian national team since 2016, Jorginho has played 35 games, scored 5 goals for Azzurra and suffered only 3 defeats, the last one in 2018. Without much fanfare, but with a lot of technique, efficiency and work, Jorginho became a star and wrote his own name in world football.

