Rodrigo Lombardi’s butt is the first of many

Rodrigo Lombardi appeared as he came into the world in the premiere chapter of the rerun of secret truths this week. The nude actor’s scenes were alongside Alessandra Ambrose, who plays his girlfriend in the opening stretch of Walcyr Carrasco’s novel.

The character Alex’s butt on display made a big splash when it was originally shown in 2015 and in the rerun, now, in 2021, it was no different. The scene was the subject of comments on social networks, full of praise for the actor’s good form.

But in addition to Lombardi, Secret Truths will reveal other breathtaking nude scenes. Yasmin Brunet, Rhaisa Batista, João Vitor Silva, Adriano Toloza and Reynaldo Gianecchini are going to be in revealing sequences.

Check out:

Rodrigo Lombardi shows off his butt in Secret Truths (Reproduction)

Some people don’t know, but Lombardi’s butt was the first of many that will feature on TV until the end of the Secret Truth story. Remember other moments to come.

Guilhermina Guinle and Adriano Toloza in Secret Truths (Reproduction – Globo)

Reynaldo Gianecchini naked in Secret Truths

Yasmin Brunet and João Vitor Silva in Secret Truths (Reproduction – Globo)

Rhaisa Batista in Secret Truths (Reproduction – Globo)

Yasmin Brunet and João Vitor Silva in Secret Truths (Reproduction – Globo)

Reynaldo Gianecchini in Secret Truths (Reproduction – Globo)