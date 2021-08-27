Romildo backs down and decides to give Victor Ferraz one more chance and one more player for the season’s sequel.

Despite coming in a clear recovery in the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio disappointed its fans last Wednesday (25). IThat’s because in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Immortal, which tries to win the six-time title of the national competition, lost 4-0 to Flamengo and will have to reverse the score in Rio de Janeiro.









To make matters worse, president Romildo Bolzan Júnior turned back his decision and reinstated Victor Ferraz and Everton Cardoso to coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s squad this Thursday afternoon (26). The duo returned to training after being absent for a month and will now be available to the coaching staff until the rest of the season.

The two players had shifted to training in reverse shifts for being out of the plans and released to settle with another team. However, as they were unable to find an interested club, the Grêmio board decided to give the pair another chance. The information is from the Uol Esporte reporting team.

Romildo Bolzan reinstated Everton Cardoso and Victor Ferraz this Thursday (26). Photo: Lucas Uebel



Victor Ferraz may even return to the starting lineup soon in place of Vanderlan; how Rafinha will be moved to the left wing, there are great chances that the player will try to come back on top. The attacking midfielder will be Felipão’s plan B, as Douglas Costa has been the absolute holder of the position.

Ferraz has a contract with Grêmio until December and Everton until the end of 2022. The duo has already participated in the meeting Felipão had with the squad after the loss to Flamengo.