Salvador begins vaccinating 17-year-old teenagers against Covid-19 on Friday | Bahia

In the morning, from 8am to 12pm, individuals with 17 years born from August 27, 2003 to November 27, 2003 will be able to seek the immunization points exclusive for this audience.

In the afternoon, from 1pm to 4pm, it will be the turn of the 17 year olds born between November 28, 2003 and February 27, 2004.

According to information from the SMS, the application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will also continue for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years who have some type of comorbidity and/or permanent disability and who are residents in Salvador. In addition, there will be immunization for other groups and application of the second dose.

According to the city, there will also be a recap of the first dose for people aged 18 years and over, and also for pregnant and postpartum women. There will also be application of the second dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac.

Before going to the immunization post, it is necessary to check if the name is registered on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

The City Halls of Salvador also continue to apply doses of the vaccine to people who do not have a name on the SMS website, but who live in the capital of Bahia. To gain access, you must be over 18 years old and make an appointment on the website, appear at the chosen location, with a copy of the updated proof of residence in the name of the SUS card holder or parents, in addition to an identification document with a photo.

Check the vaccination points:

1st dose – Adolescents aged 17 without comorbidities

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), FBDC Brotas and 5th Health Center (Barris).

Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), FBDC Brotas and 5th Health Center (Barris). Fixed posts: CSU Pernambués, FBDC Brotas, 5th Health Center (Barris), Catholic University (Pituaçu), USF Imbuí, Officials Club (Dendezeiros) and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas).

1st dose – Adolescents with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website

Fixed points: USF Plataforma, Institute of Neurological Organization of Bahia (ION) Bahia and Association of Friends of Autistic People of Bahia (AMA).

1st dose – Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities and/or permanent disability without registration on the SMS website

If the adolescent does not have a record on the SMS website to be able to be vaccinated, before traveling to the immunization point, it is mandatory to take reports or medical exams that prove the adolescent’s comorbidity and/or permanent disability, in addition to being a resident from Salvador. At the site, there will be a doctor to perform the registration on the SMS website, in accordance with the indications of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Fixed points: Apae (Pituba) and the Care Center for Children with Cerebral Palsy (NACPC).

Persons aged 18 years and over – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Drive-thrus: Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Shopping Bela Vista. Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Pirajá, USF Federation and USF Cajazeiras V.

Only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine will be able to seek the immunization points. To have access to the immunizing agent, they must be 18 years of age or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also MUST present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or birth certificate of the baby.

Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Vaccination points for pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu). Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (EXCLUSIVE).

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for later september 4th they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Cabula, Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue), Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), Barradão (Canabrava) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

FBDC Cabula, Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue), Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), Barradão (Canabrava) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros). Fixed points: USF Curralinho, Barradão (Canabrava), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vista Alegre, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi.

Tomorrow all the people who have the reinforcement date against CoronaVac’s Covid-19 scheduled for until today August 27 they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive Thru: Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina. Fixed points: UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado (Águas Claras), UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Tubarão.

People who have Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for later september 4th they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Shopping da Bahia and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Shopping da Bahia and Exhibition Park (Parallel). Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança) and UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga).

