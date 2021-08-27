Salvador starts vaccinating 17-year-old adolescents against covid-19 this Friday (27)

Vaccination against covid-19 in Salvador gains a new audience this Friday (27). Adolescents aged 17 without comorbidities begin to be immunized on a staggered basis in the capital of Bahia. For this, the name must be on the list of people qualified for vaccination, on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), at www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

In addition, vaccination for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years who have some type of comorbidity or permanent disability and who reside in Salvador. Specifically for this audience, the times are differentiated according to the vaccination point.

City Halls in the city’s neighborhood also continue to make vaccine doses available to people who do not have a name on the SMS website, but who live in Salvador. To have access, you must be over 18 years old and schedule the service on the website horamarcada.salvador.ba.gov.br, show up at the agreed place with a copy of the updated proof of residence in the name of the SUS card holder or parents of the card. , plus a photo ID.

Also this Friday (27), the City of Salvador maintains the recap of the first dose for people aged 18 years and over, and for pregnant and postpartum women with names on the SMS website. There will also be application of the second dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac. Immunized with Oxford and Pfizer with a return date until September 4 can now receive the booster dose.

Check out this Friday’s vaccination points (27)

17 YEAR-OLD ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT Comorbidities: 8 am to 4 pm

During the morning, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, 17-year-olds born from August 27, 2003 to November 27, 2003 will be able to seek immunization points exclusively for this public. In the afternoon, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, it will be the turn of people aged 17, born between November 28, 2003 and February 27, 2004.

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), FBDC Brotas and 5th Health Center (Barris).

Fixed posts: CSU Pernambués, FBDC Brotas, 5th Health Center (Barris), Catholic University (Pituaçu), USF Imbuí, Officials Club (Dendezeiros) and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas).

PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN – 8 am to 4 pm

Obeying the new recommendation of the Ministry of Health, only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can seek immunization points. In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTE: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (EXCLUSIVE).

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE – 8 am to 2 pm

Fixed points: USF Plataforma, Institute of Neurological Organization of Bahia (ION) Bahia and Association of Friends of Autists of Bahia (AMA).

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONTINUOUS Comorbidity AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITHOUT REGISTRATION ON THE SMS WEBSITE – 8 am to 2 pm

If the adolescent does not have a record on the SMS website to be able to be vaccinated, before going to the immunization point, it is mandatory to take reports or medical exams that prove the adolescent’s comorbidity and/or permanent disability, in addition to being resident of Salvador. At the site, there will be a doctor to perform the registration on the SMS website, in accordance with the indications of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Fixed points: Apae (Pituba) and Care Center for Children with Cerebral Palsy (NACPC).

RESEARCH: PEOPLE AGE OF 18 YEARS OR OVER – 8 am to 4 pm

Before going to the immunization point, all the people who make up the priority groups qualified for vaccination, as well as citizens aged 18 or over, must confirm on the Municipal Health Department website if the name is already authorized to receive the first dose.

Drive-thrus: Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Pirajá, USF Federation and USF Cajazeiras V.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for September 4 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Cabula, Universe College (ACM Avenue), Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau (Magalhães Neto Avenue), Barradão (Canabrava) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

Fixed points: USF Curralinho, Barradão (Canabrava), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vista Alegre, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Anyone who has the CoronaVac Covid-19 booster date scheduled for August 27 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thru: Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Fixed points: UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado (Clear Waters), UBS Virgilio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Tubarão.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for September 4 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Shopping da Bahia and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança) and UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga).