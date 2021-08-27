Santos trusts Diniz and bets on free weeks and reinforcements for improvement

Santos trusts coach Fernando Diniz and bets on free weeks and reinforcements for improved performance.

THE Sports Gazette spoke with people linked to President Andres Rueda, Management Committee and football department and heard the same: Diniz is safe right now. Everyone imagined a long-term project and knew about the professional’s unconventional style.

Peixe’s concern is a possible dissatisfaction of the cast with the commission. From what one feels at the club, however, the athletes are in tune with the coach and the talk is of bad results due to technical and/or tactical errors and embezzlement, but not about lack of effort.

Thus, a possible defeat by Santos against Flamengo next Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, should not change the scenario. The idea is to give Diniz time and leave the pressure outside.

Santos will play against Rubro-Negro and will have a free week until Cuiabá, on the 4th, away from home, due to the end of the shift. Afterwards, Peixe has another window until Bahia, in Vila Belmiro, on the 11th, for the 20th round. And then yes, on the 14th, the decision against Athletico-PR, at home, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Alvinegro needs a goal difference for penalties and two to advance directly.

In this period between Flamengo and the reunion with Athletico, Santos must have, in addition to time to train, Jandrei, Emiliano Velázquez, Augusto, Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão at their disposal in the Brazilian Championship. In the Copa do Brasil, only Augusto and Tardelli were enrolled.

In addition to the reinforcements, Peixe will certainly count on the return of Marinho, recovering from an injury on his left thigh. The expectation is to have shirt 11 against Bahia, but a comeback against Cuiabá is not ruled out.

Santos won three of the last 10 games, was eliminated in the Sudamericana by Libertad, left behind Athletico and is 11th in the Brasileirão, but the board understands the difficulties and supports coach Fernando Diniz, waiting for a reaction in the coming weeks .

Leave your comment