Santos x Flamengo: know where to watch the Brasileirão 2021 match LIVE | LIVE football

Saints x Flamengo will take the field this Saturday night (28), at 7 pm (Brasilia time), in Vila Belmiro, on the coast of São Paulo, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021. Fans will be able to follow the LIVE broadcast of the match on the Premiere subscription channel, from Globo.

Currently, Peixe is in 11th place in the Brazilian Nationals, with 22 points accumulated in 17 games. The team led by Renato Gaúcho occupies fifth place in the national tournament, with 28 points. Rubro-Negro, however, adds two late clashes and, with that, can still move up in the table.

Santos players celebration. Photo: Getty Images



It is worth mentioning that Alvinegro da Vila Belmiro comes from a draw at home against Internacional, by 2 to 2. The Mais Querido do Brasil, on the other hand, comes from a score of 1 to 1 against Ceará, at Arena Castelão (CE ).

Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Gustavo Henrique, from Flamengo. Photo: Getty Images



Probable roster of Santos: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Vinícius Balieiro, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Lucas Braga and Marcos Guilherme. .

Flamengo’s probable lineup: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho (Isla) Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes (William Arão), Diego and Everton Ribeiro; Vitinho (Arrascaeta), Gabigol and Michael.

Location of Vila Belmiro: