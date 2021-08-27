São Paulo begins preparations to face Juventude with the presence of Juan, a standout from the base

São Paulo began, this Thursday (26), the preparations for the match against Juventude, for the Brazilian Championship. During the activities, the coach Hernán Crespo had, once again, the presence of the outstanding under-20 striker, Juan.

After a draw with a taste of defeat against Fortaleza, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (25), Tricolor seeks, against Juventude, to end a good streak of matches before entering on a two-week break, due to the CBF’s calendar readjustment so as not to harm teams with players called up by the Brazilian national team.

With good results in the last matches of Brasileirão, São Paulo has recovered in the table and is currently only three points from entering the qualifying zone for the pre-Libertadores. Thus, the match against Juventude can make the team enter the period of practice and rest in a good position at the top of the table.

As for the Copa do Brasil, after the 2-2 draw against Fortaleza, the match remains open and will be decided on September 15 at Arena Castelão, under the command of the northeastern team, although there is no longer a rule for goals away from home.

In the preparatory activities, striker Juan was called up once more and could be listed in the professional team again, which has happened recently, although he has not taken the field.

Juan could be an alternative to the center forward position, considered lacking by the board, which claims that only Pablo performs this role. The Tricolor 9 shirt, however, has been the target of criticism and may find, in the base, a competitor for the position.

São Paulo embarks for Caxias do Sul (RS), this Saturday (28). On Sunday (29), at 4 pm, the team enters the field to face Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.