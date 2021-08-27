Saturday is the covid-19 vaccination shift day

Drive-thru vaccination against Covid-19 – Credit: Disclosure

The Municipality of São Carlos, through the Health Department, confirmed for this Saturday (08/28) another vaccination shift against COVID-19 in the city.

The fixed health units (UBS’s) in Azulville, Santa Felícia and Cidade Aracy will be immunizing people aged 17 without comorbidities and applying the second dose of ASTRAZENECA and CORONAVAC.

On the other hand, mobile stations with drive-thru system located at FESC, Vila Nery, and Shopping Iguatemi will be applying the first dose only to people aged 18 or over and also the second dose from ASTRAZENECA and CORONAVAC.

In all locations the vaccination schedule will be from 9am to 1pm.

In fixed health units will be distributed 150 vouchers for the first dose and 250 for the second dose. At the mobile stations of FESC and Shopping Iguatemi, 100 tickets will be distributed for the first dose and 350 for the second dose.

People who must take the second dose of ASTRAZENECA by 09/04 can already anticipate the immunization.

REGISTRATION – To register, simply access www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Everyone must also print and fill out the vaccination form available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/VacinaJa. Proof of address is required. Parents or guardians must have signed the consent form available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

Anyone who is going to receive the second dose just takes personal documents and a vaccination card.

