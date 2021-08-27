Saudi Arabia’s club proposal by Marinho arrives at Rueda’s table and president exposes the forward’s future

Marinho was once again in the crosshairs of the ball market. This Thursday (26), according to information from journalist Lucas Musetti, from the Gazeta Esportiva portal, a club from Saudi Arabia sought out Peixe and presented an offer to have the number 7 shirt from Vila Belmiro.









However, the proposal was rejected and Marinho is still in Vila. The forward has a contract with Alvinegro Praiano until December 31, 2022. Since 2019 at Santos, Marinho has played in 97 matches and scored 39 goals. He is currently on leave due to a muscle injury in his thigh. One of the great highlights of Santos in recent years, the striker has not been on the field since the 4-0 rout over Juazeirense, on July 28, for the Copa do Brasil.

Although the situation has evolved, Marinho must defraud the team in the duel against Flamengo, which takes place next Saturday (28), in Vila Belmiro. This week, the player returned to training on the field, but the bruise from his injury worries so much that training with the ball is still banned. So that Marinho returns to acting, the medical department does not give up that the athlete is 100%.

Marinho (31 years old) for international tournaments for the @Santos FC: ⚔️ 15 games

⚽️ 6 goals

️ 2 assists

⏰ 161 mins to participate

83% conversion of chances

38 shots (15 in goal)

68 faults suffered (4.5 / j)

SofaScore Score 7.34 Voted best player in Libertadores 2020. pic.twitter.com/McotzuHgsL — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR)

July 15, 2021





Diniz has been missing the player a lot, in a recent press conference, he said: “Marinho is really missed, even when he’s not very inspired. He draws attention, opposing teams worry and our team feels more comfortable with him on the field. I can’t tell you about the return, we evaluate it on a daily basis and the medical department still doesn’t have a specific date. You can train and be available at any time”, declared the coach