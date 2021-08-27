Season 4 of Stranger Things should have references to other classics

Stranger Things fans often parallel the series with well-known works. According to film critics, experts and the public of the series, there are several hidden references.

Read more: Check out one of the best horror movies to watch on Netflix

In addition to pop culture links, the show also features easter-eggs. Some of the classics that appear “discreetly” are Terminator and Karate Kid.

However, two films represent strong references for the production of the episodes. Fleeing from Hell and Alien 3 must influence the plot scheduled for season 4 of Stranger Things.

Escaping from Hell should guide part of Hopper’s journey in Russia. The movie is based on a true story. It follows the biggest Allied escape attempt from a camp in World War II.

Alien 3 is another movie that deals with theme similar to the new phase of Hooper. In addition, the plot works supernatural beings.

Season 4 spoiler

Netflix has released a video that confirms what many series fanatics are waiting for. Season 4 of Stranger Things is on its way to the streaming platform.

A worldwide phenomenon, the episodes portray the story of four friends in a very peculiar city. Strange things happen all the time and a link between universes makes it possible.

In addition to the protagonists, several “secondary” characters end up taking over the plot of the series.

Strange Things fans will still need to wait a while to catch up on the new episodes. In the video released by Netflix several important moments are remembered.

Scenes that stayed in the memory of those who followed the three years of production were refreshed. At the end, a sentence reveals when the new footage will be released:

“Do not blink. Stranger Things will return with its fourth season in 2022. We see each other in the inverted world”

See what is already known about season 4 of Stranger Things

Director Shaw Levy even revealed, in a current interview, that the release date will be announced on August 13th. Therefore, there is little to be able to accurately mark the beginning of the series on the agenda.

However, based on Levy’s speech, it is not possible to be sure if it is just a prediction or not. Regardless of the context, the fact is that the announcement will be made very soon.

In addition, several new actors were called to compose the season’s cast. Among the names called are Amybeth McNulty, Anne of Anne With an E.

While season 4 doesn’t arrive, it’s possible to follow the episodes of the other three on Netflix.

Series Synopsis

“On November 6, 1983 in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, 12-year-old Will Byers mysteriously disappears. Will’s mother, Joyce, becomes frantic and tries to find Will while police chief Jim Hopper starts to investigate, and so do Will’s friends Dustin, Mike and Lucas. The next day, a psychokinetic girl who knows Will’s whereabouts is found by the boys. As they discover the truth, a sinister government agency tries to cover them up, while a more insidious force lurks just below the surface.”