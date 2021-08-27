See How Tournament Groups Have Turned

Today (26) UEFA held the draw for the Champions League 2021/2022 groups. In all, 32 teams are divided into eight groups, with four teams in each.

See how the groups of the current edition of the tournament were divided:

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig and Brugge

Group B: Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Porto and Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Kiev

Group F: Villareal, Manchester United, Atalanta and Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, RB Salzburg and Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit and Malmo

The Champions group stage starts on September 14th and 15th and runs until December 7th and 8th. The draw for the round of 16 is scheduled for December 13, in Switzerland. The round of 16 will be played by the 16 teams ranked in the group stage, with the first round being on the 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd of February; and the second round, on March 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022.

The quarterfinals of the tournament will be played between the 4th and 13th of April, while the semis take place between the 26th of April and the 3rd of May. The title decision was for May 28, 2022, and will be decided at St. Petersburg Stadium.