See the 3 best investments of up to R$ 500 for those starting out – 08/27/2021

If you are taking your first steps in investing, if you still keep your money in savings and want to invest better, this article is for you! We are going to show the three best investments of up to R$500 for those starting out.

Direct Treasure

Tesouro Direto has more than ten different investment options, and you should start with the Treasury Selic.

It has daily liquidity, the possibility of an initial investment of just over R$100, guarantees profitability always above the Selic (which will continue to rise in the coming months) and is the safest investment in Brazil.

The Selic Treasury is safer than savings and yields more!

On the date of recording the video above, in which we show on our screen all the best start-up investments, up to R$500, investing R$500 in the Treasury Selic would guarantee R$720 gross until maturity of the bond.

CBD

CDBs are fixed income investments protected by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) and can have daily liquidity, allowing redemption at any time, according to your needs.

Give preference to CDBs with this daily liquidity, as it is starting, as it is a necessary characteristic for your emergency reserve.

Another important feature is that the CDB has to render above 100% of the CDI to be worth it. Otherwise, the Selic Treasury remains the best option.

Investing in a CDB with a yield of 133% of the CDI, as shown in the video at the top of this article, would guarantee a return above the Treasury Selic investment, maintaining daily liquidity and a high level of security in its investment.

Interested accounts

Paid digital accounts also do the job well for those starting to invest, but I’m not that big a fan of this strategy.

The returns are usually consistent with the purpose of the emergency reserve, with almost all yielding 100% of the CDI or more, but the enormous facility can be a trap for the most spendthrift and impulsive. After all, money so close at hand can be a whirlwind and we end up buying unnecessary things with it.

Some digital accounts guarantee profitability of up to 200% of the CDI and also have FGC protection. With the current Selic, the R$ 500 would become R$ 551 gross in one year.

run away from savings

There is also savings, but it loses “wash” for these three investments!

If you don’t believe it, check out the comparison I made between Tesouro Direto and savings! I showed my screen to prove which pays the most.

Join the Econoweek community on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube) to follow more financial intelligence tips like this.