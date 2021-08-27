Sergio Reis lowers his tone against the STF in his testimony to the PF, says the newspaper

Singer Sérgio Reis lowered his tone and backed off from attacks on the ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in testimony given to the Federal Police yesterday. As shown by the newspaper O Globo, he spoke with PF investigators by videoconference, directly from the hospital where he has been hospitalized since Tuesday (24).

In his testimony, the singer also denied participating in an anti-democratic movement that attacks institutions. Last week, he became the target of a Federal Police investigation due to a leaked audio. “If in 30 days they don’t take the guys out, we’re going to invade, break everything and take the guys out. That’s it. That’s how it’s going to be. And things are serious,” said Sérgio Reis in a conversation with a friend who went public.

According to O Globo, sources accompanying the investigation reported that Sérgio Reis told police officers that he had no intention of attacking the STF ministers. To justify himself, he would have said that he personally knows minister Luís Roberto Barroso. In addition, the singer would have regretted the repercussion of the leaked recording.

In the audio, he appeared calling for a national strike by truck drivers against the 11 ministers of the Court – a constant target of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), with whom Reis is an ally. Elsewhere, he made threats if the Senate did not decide on the impeachment of the ministers, saying that they would “invade, break everything and take the guys out.”

Sought by the newspaper, the singer’s lawyer Marcos Montemor said he could not comment on the case because the investigation is proceeding under secrecy.

Last Friday (20), the PF fulfilled search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the singer, to federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ), and eight other people.