Sérgio Reis lowers his tone against the Supreme Court and denies participation in an anti-democratic act

In testimony to the Federal Police on Wednesday (26), the singer Sergio Reis retreated from attacks on ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and denied participating in an anti-democratic movement with the objective of attacking institutions and carrying out a violent act on 7 September. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

According to an article, the countryman lamented the repercussions of a recording of his in which he reported an articulation with truck drivers for an anti-democratic demonstration.

Sérgio Reis even said that, if the Senate did not take a decision regarding the impeachment of STF ministers, they would “invade, break everything and take the guys out”.

In his testimony to the PF, he would have retreated in tone and said that he had no intention of attacking the Supreme Court justices, and denied taking part in movements that intended to carry out a violent act.

Sérgio Reis was hospitalized on Tuesday (24), at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, days after he became the target of a Federal Police operation due to a leaked audio.

The information was confirmed by the presenter Geraldo Luís, who posted images on his Instagram at the hospital, next to the countryman.

“I came to visit my dear friend @serjaoofficial at the hospital. He is better and beside his beloved Angela. He had to be hospitalized yesterday, soon at home, God willing”, said Geraldo.

Last Friday (20th), the Federal Police searched the singer’s house and federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ), at the request of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The action investigates the incitement of violent and threatening acts against democracy.

The singer was also banned by the minister Alexandre de Moraes to get closer to Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, in a measure “to avoid the practice of criminal offenses and to preserve the physical and psychological integrity of ministers, senators, civil servants there, as well as the general public who daily attend and transit the surroundings,” said the magistrate’s order.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach