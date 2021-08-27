Shang-Chi’s Movie Performance May Affect Eternals and Others

The release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is decisive for the future of other films in the Marvel, like eternal and Spider-Man: No Return Home.

He arrives in a moment of reopening of cinemas, but with the pandemic numbers still not allowing a normal return, which may cause other releases to be postponed, hoping for an improvement.

According to the Vulture website, even the Sony, which has a partnership with Marvel in the movie of Spider man, would be considering postponing Venom: Time of Carnage, depending on the performance of Shang-Chi.

The film’s box office must be crucial for the coming months in the film industry, which has been suffering from the pandemic since its inception.

In this way, the scenario that is drawn is worrying, since a good part of the fans of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (UCM) have already stated that, despite being anxious for the film, they prefer not to take risks and will not go to the cinemas.

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, has even stated that Shang-Chi would be a kind of test, which generated some discomfort in relation to the cast.

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, was responsible for placing warm cloths, taking away the bad impression that Chapek would be using the film as a “Guinea pig” or something like that.

About Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

The surprise was big when Marvel confirmed that it was working on a movie of Shang-Chi.

However, everything takes on meaning when it is revealed that the kung-fu master will face none other than the real Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which turned out to be one of the most anticipated features of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe.

In Iron Man 3, an imposter was seen using the Mandarin name and being unmasked by Tony Stark.

However, it was later revealed that the real Mandarin was not at all happy about it and now, for the first time, we might see one of Marvel’s greatest villains in action.

it will be played by Tony Leung, While Simu Liu will take the lead role of Shang-Chi, Marvel’s greatest martial artist. Awkwafina was also confirmed in the film, but her role was not disclosed. Directing is done by Destin Daniel Cretton, while David Callaham signs the script.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debut preview: 2 of September 2021.

