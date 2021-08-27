Shed catches fire and flames spread to cars that were on the street

One shed located in the city of Barueri, in Greater São Paulo, took fire this Thursday morning (26). the fire started in a company that stores recycling products, including plastic items, and spread to other properties on the same block. Cars that were parked on the street were also hit by the fire.

O Fire Department sent nine vehicles to try to fight the flames. So far, there is no information on victims. The case took place on Rua das Antilhas, in Jardim California, near the Castello Branco Highway. Images of the TV Globo show that the fire, 1 hour after the start of the flames, continued to spread through the region: around 60 000 liters of alcohol were stored in the area. Due to the height of the flames and the risk of explosion, Firefighters have difficulties to fight the fire.

In addition to the Fire Department, technicians from Enel, Ceteb and teams from Samu provide support for the operation.