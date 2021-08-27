Shopping malls in Rio offer a 90% discount at the cinema for people immunized against Covid

After the news that more than 180 thousand people of people still have not completed the immunization cycle against Covid in the State of Rio, four malls in Rio de Janeiro launched the campaign “Your Vaccine is Worth a Lot”. Between August 25th and September 2nd, shopping malls Boulevard, Madureira, Nova América, in the North Zone and Shopping Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, will offer an exclusive 90% discount on the pair of movie tickets for 50 customers per day who can prove they’ve had their second dose.

To access the sessions, just be among the first to present proof of application of the second dose at the exchange point with your identification document. Then just choose the day and the movie you prefer. In all, the action intends to reach around 1 thousand people.

“Every day we impact thousands of people who frequent our malls. And why not use that power outreach to reinforce the importance of completing the immunization cycle against Covid? With the campaign, we found a way to encourage people who have not yet shown up to take the second dose in a light and fun way”, concludes Raquel Arruda, head of Marketing at Ancar Ivanhoe.

In addition to the commercial complexes in Rio, the action extends to other Ancar Ivanhoe malls in other states: Eldorado, Pátio Paulista, Metrô Itaquera, in São Paulo; Golden Square, in São Bernardo, and Parque das Bandeiras, in Campinas. In the Northeast, the action takes place at North Shopping Fortaleza, Jóquei, Maracanaú, as well as Via Sul, in Fortaleza, and Natal Shopping, in Rio Grande do Norte. Also participating in the campaign are Pantanal Shopping, in Cuiabá, Iguatemi Porto Alegre, in Porto Alegre and Porto Velho Shopping, in Rondônia.

Service:

Shopping New America

1st floor near access C

Shopping Nova Iguaçu

Parking G 2

Shopping Boulevard

Floor near the Olive Restaurant

Madureira Shopping

3rd floor near Tim