Silvânia Costa is Paralympic champion in the long jump T11 | paralympics

Brazil only won at the beginning of the first day of athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics, and the two gold medals in the sport were awarded to Brazilians. After Yeltsin Jacques won in the 5000m T11, it was Silvânia Costa’s turn to become two-time Paralympic champion of the T11 long jump, for the blind. And once again it was with emotion. At Rio 2016, Silvânia only won the medal in the sixth and final jump. This Thursday night (8/26), morning in Tokyo, she was a little nicer to the fans’ hearts and won the highest place on the podium in the fifth jump, the penultimate, when she hit the 5 meter mark, spiked. This was after he had burned the first two attempts and made jumps that wouldn’t even give him the bronze in the next two.

+ Check out the Tokyo Paralympics medal table

+ Check the Paralympic Games schedule

Silvania Costa takes 5m in the fifth attempt of the women’s T11 long jump final – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

In 2016, Silvânia didn’t know it, but she was three months pregnant when she won her medal. In 2019, she was punished for doping and spent the last two years away from competition. Halfway there, there was still the pandemic. Only in the last five months has she been able to resume her normal training pace. In an interview with SporTV after the medal, the athlete recalled each setback faced in the five years between one gold medal and another.

– Even before the end of the race I was already celebrating the fifth jump. Our work was carried out successfully. It was not an easy test. I got in and had to go up, with a lot of guts there on the last jump. I knew how much I had struggled, struggled, everything I went through to get here. The last five months have been very painful. I worked hard to get here. This medal comes with the flavor of a lot of determination and resilience – she said, explaining: – This cycle, for me… I had two interruptions, one was the birth of my son and the other was my suspension. I came back over everything.

Silvania Costa talks about gold in women’s T11 long jump – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The athlete made a point of thanking her coach, Everaldo Braz, and said that before entering the Olympic stadium, she told him: “Your voice is my jump”.

It is the coach’s voice, after all, that the blind athlete listens to when counting the steps for the correct jump. He goes on enumerating and setting the pace, so that the athlete doesn’t burn and can do his best.

– There are nine strides, always starting from the right leg, and by the time the seventh jump arrives I know it’s time to grow up – said Silvânia, who was back on the track shortly after the gold medal, for the qualifiers for the 400m sprint T11 , but he felt a twinge in his thigh and had to abandon the race.

1 of 2 Silvânia Costa celebrates her Paralympic bi-championship in the long jump — Photo: Wander Roberto /CPB Silvânia Costa celebrates her Paralympic bi-championship in the long jump — Photo: Wander Roberto /CPB

Silvânia burned his first two attempts, jumping 4m76 in the third and 4m69 in the fourth. After the 5 meter gold jump, he still tried to beat his own world record of 5m46 in the last attempt, but it was 4m84. He already got up screaming and jumping, celebrating his second championship with a contagious joy.

Bronze at Rio 2016, Lorena Spoladore this time hit the crossbar and was fourth, with a 4m77 mark, less than ten centimeters behind the third placed, Ukrainian Yuliia Pavlenko, who jumped 4m86. The silver went to Uzbek Asila Mirzayorova, with 4m91.

Lorena Spoladore makes 4.77m in the fifth attempt of the women’s T11 long jump final – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics