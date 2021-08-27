Silvânia Costa is two-time champion in the long jump

Silvânia Costa is two-time Paralympic champion in the long jump in class T11, for the visually impaired with low or no vision. The Brazilian, who spent much of the cycle suspended for doping, jumped 5 meters spiked to secure the gold medal in the Paralympics in Tokyo and repeat the result of the Games in Rio, five years ago.

The 34-year-old athlete from Minas Gerais celebrated the result a lot, screaming and jumping with her guide, Vinicius Martins, but didn’t have much time to celebrate. Less than 20 minutes after securing the gold, she lined up to start in the 400-metre dash, another race for which she scored to compete in Tokyo. But after less than 200 meters, she felt an apparent muscle injury and gave up.

In the long jump, the jump of the bi-championship came from the fifth attempt by Silvânia, who also secured her best record of the season. The silver went to Asila Mirzayorova, from Ubzekistan, and the bronze to Yullia Pavlenko, from Ukraine.

After burning the first two attempts, Silvânia made 4.76m in the third, entering the medal zone, in third. Next, she scored 4.69m, making the gold leap in her fifth appearance. She failed to improve on the sixth jump, but was not overtaken by her rivals, against whom she had to root.

“It wasn’t a very easy test. It was a test that I entered and in the end I had a lot of determination, a lot of determination, and go up. Even before finishing the test I was already celebrating. how much I went through to get here,” commented Silvânia, to SporTV, after the race.

The jumper had a baby right after Rio-2016 (she didn’t know, but she competed in the Pregnant Paralympics), and was suspended for doping in mid-2019, after testing positive for the banned substance Methylhexanamine. Out of Parapan and the 2019 World Cup, she was suspended for a year and a half, despite claiming that she consumed the substance due to an error in her guide, who gave her the wrong supplement.

Silvânia only returned to training at the beginning of this year. “The last five months were very painful, I worked hard, and I managed to get here. This medal comes with a taste of victory and overcoming. I managed to get over all the problems and managed to get here,” he said.

There was expectation for a Brazilian one-two on the podium, as happened at the 2015 Worlds, with gold and silver, and at RIo-2016, with gold and bronze. But this time Lorena Salvatini Spoladore finished in fourth place, with 4.77m, her best mark of the season. The Brazilian, world champion in 2013, was nine centimeters away from the medal in Tokyo.