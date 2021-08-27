Simaria’s daughter transforms her father’s old bathroom into a playroom after the couple’s separation

The girl also commented that her father would no longer use the bathroom, so she decided to use it for him

Simaria shared with his followers the surprise he had with his daughter Giovanna, this Wednesday (25). The singer showed that her daughter gave a new use to the bathroom of her father, who recently left the family mansion after the couple’s separation.

The 9-year-old girl turned the place into a toy library. “What have you done here my love?”, asked Simaria when he arrived in the old bathroom.

“So, since my daddy doesn’t have this bathroom anymore, I said: ‘Mom is not going to use this bathroom, so I’m going to do something here.’ So I had the idea to make the panda club. Then I have our little dog, unicorn things, mini octopus, costume jewelry”, explained Giovanna, all cute.

