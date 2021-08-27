Simaria’s daughter transforms her father’s old bathroom into a playroom after the couple’s separation

The girl also commented that her father would no longer use the bathroom, so she decided to use it for him
By: Maria Luise Brey | 26 August – 09:53
Simaria shared with his followers the surprise he had with his daughter Giovanna, this Wednesday (25). The singer showed that her daughter gave a new use to the bathroom of her father, who recently left the family mansion after the couple’s separation.
The 9-year-old girl turned the place into a toy library. “What have you done here my love?”, asked Simaria when he arrived in the old bathroom.
“So, since my daddy doesn’t have this bathroom anymore, I said: ‘Mom is not going to use this bathroom, so I’m going to do something here.’ So I had the idea to make the panda club. Then I have our little dog, unicorn things, mini octopus, costume jewelry”, explained Giovanna, all cute.
Juju Salimeni talked to his followers and talked a little more about his life in Instagram sotories, this Tuesday (24). Internet users asked about his limitation and the procedures he performed on the body.
READ MORE:
Whindersson Nunes ignores Chay Suede’s invitation for two years: “I was sleeping”
Luísa Sonza and Lexa reveal a group of famous people on WhatsApp to gossip: “Só rotidão”
Check out everything that happened in the world of famous:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries
Sign up for BOMBOU!