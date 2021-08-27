Simone is authorized to have sexual intercourse and tells her husband: “Get ready”

Extremely excited, Simone Mendes, from the duo with Simaria, used Instagram to share a news with her followers this Wednesday (25/8). The singer, who in May underwent an operation to remove the uterus, was released by the doctor to return to have sex with her husband, pilot Kaká Diniz.

She said that she had already been allowed to have sex before, but this time the doctor assured her: “It’s 100%”. “I’m wonderful, I’m zero bullets. Now it’s just luxury, ok, Kaka? Get ready, Kaka. Now, even on the Ferris wheel we will do it”, warned the artist.

Simone underwent a hysterectomy, surgery to remove the uterus. The 37-year-old singer was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a disease that causes thickening within the walls of the uterus. She had been bleeding continuously for three months after giving birth to her youngest, Zaya, and had many complaints of pain and even heavy bleeding.

“After I had Zaya, I didn’t stop bleeding and then we started investigating to see what the problem would be. We found out I had adenomyosis. We tried a few steps to see if we could stop the bleeding, but without success. First it was the contraceptive, then medicines and the introduction of the (IUD) Mirena, but even so, it didn’t stop bleeding. So we thought it would be better to do the surgery, which is the removal of the uterus”, said Simone at the time.