Simone talks about her husband’s alleged charge for the ‘corpion’

The singer Simone, who forms a pair with Simaria, used social networks this Thursday (26) and revealed that he had resumed physical activities at the gym. She, who has already confessed that she hates losing weight, talked about her husband’s alleged demands, Kaka Diniz, by the defined body of the beloved.

At the Stories from Instagram, the sertaneja started, in an ironic tone: “Now I stopped to try to do a little bit here of what I love”, she said. “But it’s the way. There’s nowhere to run, age comes, the pounds don’t decide to leave your body, it seems they park. I hate it, but the way is to come to this gym, take care of this beautiful body that I am”, continued.

“I hope that what people say happens: ‘after you get used to it, then you won’t want to stop going.’ I’ve been praying every day for this to happen, it’s not working, I’m even angry,” completed Simone, who has already lost 16kg since the birth of her youngest daughter, Zaya, 6 months old.

As a result, Vicente Escrig’s former sister-in-law assured that she is working out for health, but took the opportunity to stifle any rumors involving her husband. “Another thing, not that he covers me, he never said anything, he thinks I’m beautiful the way I am, thank God. But also, right, my love? Not only for my health, but for my husband, I’m getting very full”, he said.

Simone (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

