SNK releases new trailer for The King of Fighters XV and confirms game for February

Shown at Gamescom 2021, trailer reveals Ash character, confirms release date and use of Rollback for online mode

This Wednesday (25), during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021, the SNK released an unreleased trailer for The King of Fighters XV, showing not only some of the game’s new mechanics, but also the release date: February 17, 2022.

KOF XV will have 39 characters available at launch, including some icons from the series (such as Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui and Kyo Kusanagi), as well as undisclosed newcomers. In fact, Ash was confirmed.

For fans, the game will even offer a DJ Station, with over 300 songs from the fighting series. These tracks can be chosen at will to pack fights in single player, local multiplayer and online modes.

Check out the full trailer below:



New Starting Mechanics

The King of Fighters XV will continue with 3-vs-3 matches, allowing players to choose their teams as they see fit, although there are a number of groups already formed.

In terms of gameplay, at news are the mechanics of Shatter Strike (which allows you to counterattack an opponent’s blow) and the MAX and Rush systems for even more elaborate and creative combos.

At online matches will use netcode rollback, which tends to result in more responsive fights with less lag, when implemented well. The system is also used in games like Guilty Gear Strive.

Watch the video below to better understand the differences between Rollback-based netcodes and input delay:



List of confirmed characters for KOF 15

Until now, SNK released 27 of the 39 characters that will be available at launch from The King of Fighters XV.

Considering two more DLC packs confirmed on the game’s official website, the developer plans 45 fighters in all (but did not say if it will stop here or if other fighters will be added in future seasons.

Check out the full list of teams and fighters so far:

Team Hero

Shun’ei

Meitenkun

Benimaru Nikaido

Team Sacred Treasures

Kyo Kusanagi

Iori Yagami

Chizuru Kagura

Fatal Fury Team

terry bogard

Andy Bogard

Joe Higashi

Team Art of Fighting

Ryo Sakazaki

Robert Garcia

king

Team Orochi

Yashiro Nanakase

shermie

Chris

Team Super Heroine

Athena Asamiya

Mai Shiranui

Yuri Sakazaki

Team Ikari

Leona Deidern

Ralph Jones

Clark Still

Team GAW

Antonov

Ramón

King of Dinosaurs

Team Secret Agent

Release of The King of Fighters 15

After postponing the game due to the problems faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, SNK finally confirmed the game’s release date. KOF 15 will be released on February 17, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC (on Steam and Epic Games Store).

The Steam page is already online, bringing the minimum hardware requirements to run The King of Fighters XV. The price in Brazil has not yet been revealed.

Source: Gamescom 2021