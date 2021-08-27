Soccer without Borders #16: PSG vs. M. City in Champions makes Uefa vibrate – 26/08/2021

This Thursday (26), Uefa drew the Champions League groups. Right off the bat, two of the continent’s main economic forces fell into the same bracket: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The duel, which is already marked by the reunion between Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola, his coach at the time of Barcelona, ​​can still gain an extra spice: Cristiano Ronaldo can paint as a reinforcement of the English club and reissue the clash with the Argentine, with whom he meets take turns as the best player in the world.

on the podcast Soccer without Borders #16 (listen in full in the episode above), columnist Julio Gomes and international correspondent Jamil Chad received journalist Rafael Oliveira and talked about the Champions draw. They analyzed the groups and talked about the high expectations surrounding the games between PSG and Manchester City.

For Jamil, by putting these two forces face to face, the draw pleased not only football fans, but also Uefa itself. “There are people at Uefa who are roaring for the first phase to already have a dispute like this. RB Leipzig may have good football, but it will hardly be a surprise for these two, who live in a parallel reality. For Uefa, it’s an immediate audience. What was the debate about the Champions and the Superliga? The group stage is very long and could be modified to generate more audience. It’s resolved. And it has the spreading effect: you watch one, then others later,” analyzed the corresponding,

Julio named his favorite to take first place in group A. “With or without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City seems to me to be a more collective team than PSG. We don’t know what PSG will be like going forward in the season, but at this stage of groups I would bet on City in first and PSG in second,” he said.

Oliveira preferred caution, but admits that the English team has a small advantage at the moment. “Today, the image we have is that of a more assembled Manchester City, because its structure does not undergo major changes from one year to the next. We only have in our imagination what Messi’s impact on PSG will be. exists. From the moment this team enters the field, there can be an explosion of quality, and the trend is that, which will project the PSG to this level. I find it difficult to make a prediction because we did not see this PSG playing after the signings Looking at today, we see a City that, in theory, starts a little ahead because it has a more established structure,” said the journalist.

Jamil explained how the duel between PSG and City goes far beyond the pitch and illustrates the rivalry between two countries: Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which are behind the investments in the clubs. “It’s more than bullshit. There’s a blockade, sanctions and a real attempt by one of the two to put himself as the pearl of the Gulf. The rivalry is very real and it transfers to football and the investments in it. a political debate with these games,” he commented.

For Oliveira, the fact that the Citizens are one step ahead does not mean that the French team is unable to catch up and pass them. “The ceiling for this PSG is very high. The fact that the City team is more collective will necessarily be a problem for PSG. A team that has Messi, Neymar and may or may not have Mbappé is not so concerned about being collective. is the size of the club’s ambition. [técnico Maurício] Pochettino will be very interesting precisely in this: trying to have a backbone that leaves the team minimally balanced. It may be less collective, but no less strong for that,” he concluded.

