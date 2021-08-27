Son of the owner of ‘Prato Fino’ rice curses the SUS: ‘Those who can do more cry less’ | Brazil

Reproduction/social media Fábio Rigo, one of the directors of the rice company ‘Prato Fino’, attacks the SUS and says he prefers the law of the jungle: “those who can cry more cry less”

The rice producer company “Prato Fino” went public explaining a statement given by one of its directors this Thursday afternoon (26). Through his social networks, Fábio Rigo – son of founder Celso Rigo -, attacked the Unified Health System (SUS), questioned the effectiveness of vaccines against the new coronavirus and declared that he prefers the “law of the jungle”, that is, ” who can cry more less”. Check out:

After publication, Fábio Rigo’s Twitter profile was taken offline and his access is no longer available. On other platforms, all blocked, Rigo left a message in which he justified himself by claiming that the episode was a ‘hacker invasion’ on his social network.



“Unfortunately I had my Twitter account hacked and I ended up losing access, which brought me numerous problems. We are already investigating. Thank you,” says the brief statement.

The reporting team of IG

got in touch with Fábio, who hasn’t commented so far. Once you’ve positioned yourself, your speech will be included in this story.



Rice producer “Prato Fino”, however, used its media to speak out and, on its Instagram profile, lamented what happened to Fábio. The company also took the opportunity to alert its consumers to the risks and dangers of virtual ‘scams’. Post comments were blocked.



Clarification note and warning

PIRAHY Alimentos informs about the hacker attack that occurred on the social networks of one of its Directors and alerts the population to pay attention to scams, generation and multiplication of false information.

Direction.

Pirahy Foods