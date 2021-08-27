SP has a 54% drop in COVID-19 cases, even with the arrival of the delta variant

First confirmation of the variant in the state was on July 5th; mass immunization has contributed to reducing contagion

The State Government confirmed a 54% drop in new cases of COVID-19 when comparing the moving averages verified on August 26 and July 5, the date of the first official confirmation of the delta variant of the coronavirus in São Paulo.

See too

Site Vaccine Already pre-registers for immunization against COVID-19

New Coronavirus Prevention Guide

Measures taken by the Government of SP to combat the coronavirus

Mass vaccination continues apace in the 645 municipalities of São Paulo and has contributed to the reduction of pandemic indicators, as shown by epidemiological records.

According to bulletins released by the State Department of Health and Seade Foundation (State Data Analysis System), the moving average of new daily cases of COVID-19 recorded on Thursday is 5,853. On July 5, seven weeks earlier, the moving average reached 12,816 new cases daily.

Despite the potential for greater transmissibility compared to other variants of the new coronavirus, delta still does not show an impact on COVID-19 indicators in São Paulo. Until last Wednesday (25), the State Epidemiological Surveillance Center had confirmed 266 cases of the variant across the state.

Until 3:46 pm on this farm, 96.45% of the population over 18 years of age in São Paulo had received at least one dose of vaccines against COVID-19. With more than 34 million adults who have already started their vaccine scheme with the first dose or received a single dose (complete scheme), São Paulo has already protected 73.67% of its total population with one dose of immunizing agent.

The cycle of two doses of vaccines from Butantan, Fiocruz and Pfizer had been completed by 15 million people, in addition to the group with 1.14 million immunized with the single dose of Janssen.

Complete immunization has already reached 34.89% of the population of São Paulo. In addition, the Government of São Paulo determined additional vaccination for about 900,000 elderly people aged 60 years or more and who completed the vaccination schedule at least six months ago. Reinforcement starts on September 6th.