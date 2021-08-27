Spencer: Kristen Stewart is perfect as Princess Diana in the first trailer for the movie; come watch!

OMG! It finally came there! This Thursday (26), producer Neon released the first teaser trailer for “Spencer”, a feature that features Kristen Stewart in the role of Princess Diana. The production, directed by Pablo Larraín (the same as in the acclaimed biopic “Jackie”), follows Lady Di’s troubled marriage and divorce with Prince Charles.

Set in 1991, the preview portrays the princess’ moments of anguish during her last vacation at the House of Windsor. In addition to Kristen, the cast features Jack Farthing (“Poldark”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”) and Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner” ).

“Spencer” is scheduled for release on November 5 in the US – just months before the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, which happens in 2022. In the images, Kristen appears unrecognizable, in a beautiful work of characterization. The actress’ performance as the tense princess is also impressive. Play to get a taste of what’s coming:

Continues after Advertising

According to information from Deadline, the script, which is based on real events, focuses on the infamous Christmas holiday that Diana spent with the royal family, at the “Sandringham Estate” property in Norfolk, England. According to biographies of the mother of Princes Harry and William, this was the weekend she decided to leave her marriage to Charles once and for all, after several reports of Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son’s betrayals with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“’Spencer’ is an emotional dive into wondering who Diana was at a crucial moment in her life. It’s an affirmation of all its layers, starting with his given name, Spencer. It’s a big effort to try to come back to herself while Diana tries to cling to what the name Spencer means to her.”, declared Stewart, about the feature. Promise, huh?!