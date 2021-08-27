SPFC pays R$ 45 thousand and avoids Rigoni’s hook for calling referee a “thief” – 08/26/2021

The STJD (Superior Court of Justice) announced today (26) that it has entered into an agreement with São Paulo for the payment of a fine for offenses handed down to the arbitration trio in the match against Palmeiras, on July 31, for the Brazilian Championship. The São Paulo club agreed to pay R$ 45 thousand – half of the amount will go to two charities chosen by the organization. Attackers Rigoni and Luciano were denounced at the time, as well as leaders Carlos Belmonte and Fernando Chapecó.

The São Paulo players were uncomfortable with the refereeing of Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, who annulled an own goal scored by Gustavo Gomez, in the final minutes of the match, and went back on a penalty scored in Marquinhos after analysis by the VAR.

During the match, forward Emiliano Rigoni was sent off after calling Luiz Flávio de Oliveira a “thief”, according to the report by the referee in a summary. The agreement with the STJD provided for a penalty of one match to the Argentine, already served, and the payment of R$ 10 thousand.

The STJD’s decision alleviated Rigoni’s situation. Denounced in article 243-F (offending someone in his honor, as a fact directly related to sport) of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, the Argentine striker could be suspended for up to six matches and have to pay a fine of up to R$ 100,000.

Managers Carlos Belmonte and Fernando Bracalle, known as Chapecó, were also fined R$ 10 thousand each. According to the match summary, the two insulted the refereeing trio during the match break.

Finally, Luciano, who accompanied the duel from the tribunes, was fined R$5,000. TNT Sports cameras caught the attacker cursing the refereeing during the match.

The other R$ 10 thousand in fines were given to São Paulo itself for the fact that members of the delegation had tried to invade the VAR room. Those responsible were not identified, which made the club responsible for the infraction.