Spider-Man 3: Marvel Movie Breaks Utimato Avengers Record and Tom Holland Celebrates – Movie News

Sony announced this Wednesday (25) that the Spider-Man: No Return Home teaser has been viewed 355 million times worldwide in the first 24 hours, surpassing 289 million views for Avengers: Endgame, one of the most anticipated films of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition, globally, the video generated the highest volume of conversations of all time on social media, with a total of 4.5 million mentions in 24 hours.

Even with all the speculation about the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, plus the return of the most beloved villains in the Spider-Man universe, the response to the new trailer left Tom Holland in awe. In an Instagram post, the actor shared Variety’s news about the video record and wrote: “It just gets crazier!”.

Spider-Man Trailer Revelations: No Return Home

In the film’s first trailer, Spider-Man’s secret identity is already public knowledge after the events of Far From Home, and with his life affected by the consequences, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget about the superhero he is.

However, Doctor Strange’s stance is suspect, raising public suspicions about the trailer’s version being a variant of the sorcerer. After all, Stephen Strange would never be so irresponsible in tinkering with the Sacred Timeline without considering the risks.

Another highlight of the trailer was the return of classic villains from other Spider-Man movies, such as Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus who, along with other antagonists, form the Sinister Sextet in the multiverse formed by Doctor Strange.