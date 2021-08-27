Stranger Things actress son needs to be syringe fed after assault

Allyssa Brooke, actress from “Stranger Things” and “Ozark”, used Instagram to vent about an assault suffered by his 17-year-old son Nick. The young man was brutally beaten during a basketball game, and everything was recorded by other teenagers who laughed and posted the video on social media.

Nick had a broken jaw in three places, a concussion and a neck injury. The crime took place in Atlanta, Georgia, in July, and Allyssa had to spend weeks feeding her son with a syringe since he couldn’t open his mouth. It all happened while he was playing basketball and, at one point, he was pushed to the ground by a rival. As he stood up with his fists in the air, Nick began to be beaten.

“They didn’t stop; they applauded. And for me, that’s participation. I don’t expect everyone to be a hero and run to save the day if that’s not their style. But laughing and applauding and cheering, that’s not humanity,” began the actress. She wants some action taken against those who watched and recorded and laughed at Nick instead of helping him.

“While my son is at home with his mouth sewn shut, his attackers and those who applauded and cheered his attack continue to attend school and play varsity sports,” she continued, who opened a petition to create a code of ethics for students in American public schools, and finance part of the boy’s medical expenses, which have already exceeded US$ 50 thousand (R$ 260 thousand).

“My son endured things I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, including several bouts of vomiting from a broken jaw on his first night at home due to the severity of his concussion. I held his broken jaw in my hands as his teeth chattered with the adrenaline rush hours after his attack. Her entire body shook uncontrollably, and there was literally nothing I could do to ease her pain. For 3 days, I fed him one baby syringe of liquid at a time. His mouth was so swollen he couldn’t swallow more than ¼ teaspoon at a time. Seeing your child struggle to breathe through his nostrils that are inflamed as a result of surgical intubation, unable to open his mouth and begging you to help him is the most traumatizing thing I’ve ever experienced. I have never felt so powerless in my life,” he concluded.

