Study associates air pollution with greater severity of mental illness

A study involving 13,000 people in London concluded that exposure to polluted air can lead to a worsening of mental illness. British investigators cross-referenced medical data, from the first contacts with health services, to the levels of pollution in residential areas. They believe the link between polluted air and mental damage is “biologically plausible”.

Nitrogen dioxide, also known as nitrogen dioxide – NO2 – is identified as one of the main pollutants circulating in the atmosphere. It comes from fossil fuels such as oil or coal. Burned at high temperatures in automobile engines and in the industrial sector, they turn into toxic gas and are emitted into the air we breathe.

The risks to human health, especially in respiratory and lung diseases, are amply proven.

The new British study, published by Cambridge University, assesses the possible severity of mental health associated with exposure to polluted air.

The researchers say in the work that “evidence suggests that exposure to air pollution can adversely affect the brain and increase the risk of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and depression. However, little is known about the potential role of air pollution in severity and relapse after the onset of the disease”.

Scientists tracked patients in south London and cross-referenced estimates of pollution linked to their homes.

Mean NO2 levels in the study area ranged between 18 and 96 micrograms per cubic meter (µg / m³) every three months. The researchers found that individuals exposed to 15 µg/m³ higher levels of pollution had an 18% higher risk of being admitted to the hospital and a 32% higher risk of needing outpatient treatment after one year.

The relationship with nitrogen dioxide became clearer when the levels of small particles ranged from 9 to 25 µg / m³, associated with three times more exposure, increasing the risk of hospitalization by 11% and the risk of outpatient treatment by 7%.

The study reveals that patient data evaluated seven years after the first treatment maintain the link with air pollution.

For scientists, “the exposure of homes to polluted air is associated with increased use of mental health services among people newly diagnosed with psychotic and mood disorders.”

The researchers estimated that “reducing the UK urban population’s exposure to small particle pollution, by just a few units, up to the World Health Organization annual limit of 10µg/m³” would have an impact on mental health services. There could be a reduction of about 2% and tens of millions of pounds would be saved a year.

“Identifying modifiable risk factors for disease severity and relapse can help early intervention efforts, reduce human suffering and the high economic costs caused by long-term chronic mental illness,” the study authors highlight.

Kevin McConway, a professor at the Open University, is not part of the team that signs the study, but gives a positive assessment of the work.

“This is a good study. Statistical analysis is generally appropriate and increases confidence that there is at least some element of cause and effect in the association between pollution and mental health,” says McConway, quoted in the British publication Guardian.

“But it is not easy for people to avoid pollution. Reducing air pollution in cities requires large-scale community action,” he adds.

The World Bank estimates that air pollution costs the global economy billions of dollars, but it only includes diseases of the heart and lungs.