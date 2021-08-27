Supporters stage a motorcade asking for the freedom of the owner of GAS Consultoria, in Cabo Frio | Cabo Frio

Glaidson was arrested this Wednesday morning (25), in Operation Kryptos, by the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Internal Revenue Service, on suspicion of a financial pyramid involving transactions with cryptocurrenciesSabrina Sa (RC24h)

Supporters and investors of GAS Consultoria e Investimentos occupy the edge of Praia do Forte, in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region, in the late afternoon of this Thursday (26), asking for the freedom of the company’s representative, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos.

Protesters claim that, with the investments, he helped many people to get back on their feet financially and boosted the city’s economy. With posters and signs saying “He doesn’t deserve this” and “let the man go”, the protest continues along Avenida Litorânea making a ‘buzzing noise’. Traffic is completely stopped in place.

GAS Consultoria’s clients have also created a petition on the Petição Publica Brasil website, asking for the maintenance of the company’s activities and for the revocation of the arrest of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, until it is proven that his activities are illegal.

The document states that, over approximately seven years, but mainly during the period of the pandemic, the performance of Gas Consultoria Bitcoin was fundamental, “saving countless merchants from bankruptcy, supporting and maintaining the staff of small businesses, as well as placing the food on the table of the worker who no longer had the option, or demand, for work (in the case of the self-employed). In other words, GAS was fundamental for the lives of thousands of families, mainly in the city of Cabo Frio and region”.

The businessman remains imprisoned in a prison in Rio de Janeiro. He was located and detained in a mansion where he lives in the West Zone of the capital. He also owns a residence in Condomínio Moringa, in Cabo Frio.

During the task force, more than R$147 million in bitcoins, which were in physical wallets, were seized, in addition to almost R$14 million in cash, pounds sterling, euros, luxury cars, jewelry, watches and documents.

Four other people were also arrested during the operation. Among them, Glaidson’s wife, the Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Dias Zerpa; and a trader identified as Arthur dos Santos Leite, hired by GAS, who was in Cabo Frio.