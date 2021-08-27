Supposedly “confirms” new 45mm Apple Watch bracelet [atualizado] – MacMagazine

O leaker DuanRui posted on Twitter an image of what is supposed to be a leather strap for the Apple Watch branded “45mm” — which is in line with what was speculated this week about the possibility of the “Apple Watch Series 7” have 41mm and 45mm boxes.

It’s important to note that the photo was taken from another source on the Chinese blog Weibo — so it’s not possible to verify the veracity of the leak.

It particularly bothers me that the brand is slightly misaligned, although this could all be some kind of prototype of the accessory as well. Who knows…

“iPhone 13”

Although some sources have already “confirmed” that the next iPhones will follow the nomenclature of the latest models — that is, “iPhone 13” -, O leaker DuanRui also shared a photo showing the sticky tabs used to seal Apple products to their boxes, which seems to confirm this name.

Again, the image was seen on the Chinese blog Weibo, so it is not possible to prove the veracity of the source – DuanRui himself explains that he does not receive the information first hand, but rather discloses what he finds most pertinent.

Fact is, it’s not uncommon to see images of the iPhone’s packaging popping up at this time of year, as we’ve seen in previous years.

And there was another one, now from the model of 41mm:

According to my source, Apple has started mass production of the new wristbands for the Apple Watch Series 7. The sizes mentioned are 41mm and 45mm, which should be identical in size to the previous models #Apple #AppleInternal

