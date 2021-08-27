Supposedly GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER can be launched with GDDR6X at 21 Gbps [RUMOR]

Video card could have a consumption of 450W

A well-known Nvidia information leaker on Twitter, kopite7kimi, shared yesterday (Wednesday, 25) that a RTX 3090 Super can be released still in 2021 with GDDR6X memories with speed of 21 Gbps and bandwidth of more than 1 TB/s, besides one TGP greater than 450W.

According to Leaker, this new RTX 3090 Super would feature 21 Gbps faster GDDR6X memories, while on the RTX 3090 this value is 19.5 Gbps. This supposed change would increase the maximum memory bandwidth from 936 GB/s to 1008 GB/s. The super version would still have the same amount of memory, 24 GB.

Another important and significant change that could arrive in the RTX 3090 Super is its power consumption. While the standard 3090’s TGP is 350W (same as the RTX 3080 Ti), the Super version could have a “greater than or equal to” TGP 450W. It is worth noting that maybe the leaker mistyped this information and wanted to say “less than or equal”, however he hasn’t commented on it yet.

This high consumption is probably explained especially by the higher speed of memories. This would force the card to use three 8-pin power connectors Or just a 12-pin connector new that delivers up to 648W.







Finally, kopite7kimi also highlighted that the new RTX 3090 Super could be released without the NVLink connection. This is not too surprising, as we see more and more companies abandoning the ability to build a multi-GPU system. The RTX 3080 Ti, for example, also arrived on the market without the NVLink connection.

According to the leak, the RTX 3090 Super is expected to be released later in 2021 and Nvidia may be planning to relaunch mobile cards based on the GA103. We still don’t know if Nvidia plans to release super versions of the other RTX 30 series video cards as well, since they have just received Ti versions.

