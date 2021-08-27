Supreme decides to maintain Central Bank autonomy – 08/26/2021 – Market

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) decided on Thursday (26) to maintain the law that gave autonomy to the Central Bank. By 8 votes to 2, the court found that the complementary law that granted independence to the institution is constitutional.

Thus concluded the ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Kassio Nunes Marques, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and the president of the court, Luiz Fux. Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, rapporteur of the matter, and Rosa Weber were defeated.

A matter discussed in Congress for decades, independence was recently granted to the monetary authority under the argument that the body needs to be shielded from political influence.

PT and PSOL, opposition parties to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), filed suit with the Supreme Court, questioning whether Congress could have approved the institution’s autonomy.

The opponents of Planalto Palace stated in the request that the law is at odds with the Federal Constitution because the initiative did not come from the Executive.

Earlier, during an online event promoted by XP Investimentos, the president of the STF placed the controversy surrounding the formality in the background.

“The bottom line is: a Central Bank that deals with monetary and financial policy must have a transnational vision and act with complete independence,” said Fux.

The article’s reporter, Ricardo Lewandowski accepted the government’s opponents’ thesis. And he opined for the unconstitutionality of the complementary law in its formal aspect.

The minister argued that the contested law disassociates the BC from any type of ministry, but the same rule says that the institution will correspond to a sectorial body in the systems of the federal public administration. Something that, according to him, reveals that the bank has never ceased to be part of such structure.

For Lewandowski, therefore, it would not be possible, via Parliament, to withdraw from the Executive the control of an institution that integrates the federal public administration.

Justice Rosa Weber accompanied the rapporteur because she understood that there was a formal defect.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso opened the divergence, considering the regularity of the rite of approval of the complementary law by the Parliament.

Barroso said that the contested norm configures a state institution, not a government one.

“A democracy needs neutral arbiters. Institutions that cannot be captured by ordinary politics,” he said.

In line with the dissenting vote, ministers Dias Toffoli, Kassio Nunes Marques, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin and Carmen Lúcia.

Nunes Marques said that the autonomy of the BC, like the Fed (US BC) or the European Central Bank, is an essential requirement for confidence in international relations and that it is indicative of transparency, responsibility and governance.

“Such factors are essential to maintaining a stable economic environment favorable to the country’s growth. This will attract investments and, therefore, greater economic development for society as a whole”, he said.

Alexandre de Moraes stated that “there is no doubt that this specific matter is the private initiative of the President of the Republic”.

“We are not regulating the National Financial System, we are not fighting measures to combat inflation, we are not regulating the production system. Here, what is being done is defining the objectives of the Central Bank and, mainly, the form of appointment and dismissal of its president and directors”, he said.

However, concluded Moraes, the text approved by the Legislative was the same as that which the Planalto Palace had sent to Congress and, therefore, the Executive’s prerogative to propose the change was considered.