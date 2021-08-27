Taís Araújo responds in a post by Ícaro Silva about Aguinaldo Silva

This Thursday (26), Icarus Silva shared a long text on Instagram to counter Aguinaldo Silva after the author has made a controversial Twitter post about the news that Beyoncé became the first black woman to wear a Tiffany-brand diamond.

“His addicted look at Brazilian society, expressed in soap operas that are still so whitened, does not contemplate our history, nor our size. I want Beyoncé loaded with diamonds, Aguinaldo. I want to see her covered from head to toe with the most precious stones ever stolen from the African continent by Europeans”, says the actor in an excerpt of the publication.

Among the many artists who have shown support for the artist, Taís Araújo made a point of leaving a comment. “I love you, Icarus! Thanks for writing down everything I believe and who I’m inspired by. Long live the black women of this country and the world!”, highlighted the famous.

“And that we can have and be everything we want and dream of without worrying about the eyes, tongues, judgments and attitudes of bush captains because that time is over. Attention guys from the patrol of black conquests: who determines what we can or cannot, is us. Learn, understand, and accept that it hurts less. Light kisses!”, concluded Thai. “I love you, thank you for the paths opened in the base of power”, replied Icarus.

Look: