TCU approves 5G auction and notice may become public – News

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) approved the auction of frequency bands for the implementation of 5G in Brazil. The proposal had been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in February this year. On the 18th, minister Aroldo Cedraz had asked for a view, that is, more time for analysis. This Wednesday (25), the TCU plenary registered 7 votes in favor and 1 against. Now, the notice can be made public.

In short, 5G is a network architecture that will provide ultra-rugged, low-latency, massive broadband connectivity for people and things. The auction will promote the concession for the use of radio frequencies in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, which will be used for the implementation of 5G networks.

Minister Aroldo Cedraz conceptualized the technology, exemplifying possible uses. “It allows not only high-speed access on cell phones, but also connectivity, so we can use the new technology with the perspective that we have autonomous vehicles, smart cities, automation, telemedicine, robotics and the new paradigms of industry 4.0 and precision agriculture,” he said during the vote.

However, he registered the only vote against the notice, as he assessed that there were errors in the bid proposal. The rapporteur of the process, Minister Raimundo Carreiro, had already voted for the approval of the notice, last week, with some requests for changes. According to Anatel, this will be the biggest spectrum offer in the agency’s history.

“The bidding for radio frequencies in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, the so-called 5G Auction, was submitted on November 12, 2020 for final deliberation by the Board of Directors. After the final deliberation by the Board of Directors and the procedures with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the Notice will be made public. Anatel maintains its expectation of holding the event in the first half of 2021”, informs the agency.

Anatel also explains that “5G opens up possibilities for new applications, business models that favor the expansion of access can be structured by providers”. The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, believes that all 27 Brazilian capitals will have 5G coverage by July 2022.

The minister celebrated the approval via Twitter. “I appreciate the work of the ministers and technicians of TCU, Ministry of Communications and Anatel. One more step towards making Brazil more digital and connected.”

The folder details that 90% of the amounts collected at the auction will be reverted to investments in the telecommunications sector, totaling around R$ 37 billion. Companies that won the tender must comply with a series of obligations established by Anatel, such as bringing connectivity to regions that do not yet have internet or have low quality service.