The plenary of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) concluded on Wednesday (25) the vote on the proposal of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for the auction of exploration of services using 5G mobile connectivity technology. Seven ministers followed the favorable vote of the rapporteur, Minister Raimundo Carreiro, confirming the evaluation framework formed last week. One was otherwise.

After approval, the document returns to Anatel, which must publish the notice within seven days. The government forecasts that the procedure will take place in October and that, by July 2022, all 27 Brazilian capitals will have 5G coverage.

5G is a new technology that increases the speed of the mobile connection and reduces latency, allowing new services connected with security and stability that make room for the use of new services in various areas, such as industry, health, agriculture and production and dissemination of content.

The auction proposal has an estimated value of R$ 44 billion and is structured with a focus on investments and technology offer to all municipalities with more than 600 people and not on fundraising for the government.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, thanked the reporting minister and all TCU ministers, “for understanding the importance of 5G for the country, which is now expanding its competitive potential in the world.”

Faria said that the public notice already provided for the service to all schools, but the Court made an adjustment to the initiative, recommending the use of fines and grant values ​​to reinforce the service.

“With this, we will be able, for example, to take fiber optics to schools that would be served by satellite and further increase the speed of those that already have service via a terrestrial network,” said the minister. “We, from the Ministry of Communications, will accept this recommendation as a determination and will implement public policy.”