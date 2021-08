Teacher who showed LGBT-themed clip in classroom is fired

Art teacher worked at the Pascoal Meller School, in Criciúma.| Photo: Reproduction

The mayor of Criciúma (SC), Clésio Salvao (PSDB), announced this Wednesday (25th) the dismissal of an art teacher from Escola Pascoal Meller, a municipal school system. The teacher showed a clip of the song “Éterea”, by the singer Criolo, with a LGBT theme and sensual images, to students in the 9th grade of elementary school. The classroom approach was criticized by parents.

“I’m ordering the immediate dismissal of that teacher who exposed an eroticized video, inappropriately, to the students of the municipal public network. We do not allow it, we do not tolerate it, this professional is dismissed”, said the mayor, in a message on the networks social. “This fad in the classroom, we don’t agree,” he added.

“Etérea,” a 2019 song, was nominated for a Latin Grammy that year. The lyrics defend any “way of loving” and “loves accepted without impositions”. The video shows naked men and women in sensual positions.

In a statement, the municipality’s Education Department reiterated that the content presented by the teacher is not included in the teaching plan, is in disagreement with the proposal of the National Education Council (CNE) and, therefore, “will not be tolerated by the Municipal Administration of Criciúma “. The statement also stated that parents can seek the Secretariat in similar cases.