the details of the party ‘at the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo’ that the club prepares for PSG star, says the newspaper

The hiring of Kylian Mbappe, of PSG, hasn’t even been officially closed by the Real Madrid, but the Spanish club is already thinking about the next steps of the long-awaited arrival of the galactic reinforcement, which is well underway according to information ascertained by the ESPN. And according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, the Meringue it is even already preparing a party along the lines of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 to introduce the French star.

According to the vehicle, Real is currently working with two options for presentation, which will depend on how the outcome of the negotiations will take place. First, the Spanish club hopes that Mbappé is not related to PSG’s game on Sunday (29) against Reims, for the Call 1. This is because the intention of the Spaniards would be to announce it on the same day or later on Monday (30).

After the official announcement, the striker will present himself to the French national team for the FIFA date and will defend his country in the qualifiers for the world Cup from 2022 to the 7th of September. In this way, Real Madrid intends to present it between the 9th and 11th of the same month.

The first option would be to present it in Valdebebas, at Ciudad Real Madrid, the club’s training center. The site can receive a considerable number of people and, of course, respecting all security measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If this is the chosen model, Mbappé’s presentation would take place on the 9th or 10th of September.

The second option, which at the moment is the one that Really likes the most, would be to present it before the match against the Celtic of Vigo, on September 11th, by Laliga, at the Santiago Bernabéu. For now, the stadium is only able to receive 40% of the audience capacity, but it could increase.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has cleared 40% of the public for the first three rounds of Spanish, but will revise this rule after the FIFA date. Therefore, it is possible that after a new evaluation, the public at the Bernabéu will reach 70%. In other words, Mbappé could be presented in a festive atmosphere with the merengue crowd.

It is worth remembering that in 2009, when Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced, Real Madrid opened the doors of the Bernabéu, hosting a big party for the Portuguese star. Who in the crowd let out a “Hala, Madrid!” and left the entire crowd euphoric in the stadium.