The Farm’s “Glass House” has a higher fee for participants

As the Leo Dias column has already mentioned, four famous people will compete for two spots in the cast of A Fazenda 13, which opens on September 14th. Before called the barn, the dynamics of the rural reality will be called the magazine. There, the pedestrians will be confined for a week until the audience chooses a man and a woman to reinforce the attraction’s cast.

Blogger Sthefane Matos, rapper Krawnk, titktoker Mah Tavares and dancer Allison Jordan were chosen by Rodrigo Carelli. What the column has just discovered is that these four’ fees are much higher than the others. The reason? They will be available for the reality show for a week, knowing that only two will receive the chance to compete for the R$ 1.5 million prize. The other two will be eliminated early in the game.

On September 9, as never before, the directors of Record TV’s biggest reality show will reveal the names of the twenty participants of A Fazenda. This announcement will be made on Hoje em Dia, the network’s morning program. But the confines of the magazine will not be presented. The idea of ​​the direction of the reality show was to keep the “secret”.

As anticipated, at A Fazenda 13: Dynho Alves, Gui Araújo, Rico Melquiades, Tiago Piquilo, Mussunzinho, Victor Pecoraro, Arcrebiano Araújo, MC Gui, Nego do Borel, Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari, Solange Gomes, Dayane Mello, Liziane Tierrez , Tati Quebra Barraco, Fernanda Medrado, Valentina Francavilla, Erasmo Viana, Erika Schneider and Mileide Mihaile.