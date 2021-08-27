The number of deaths in Kabul airport attack passes from 80 | World

More than 80 people were killed, including 13 US military personnel, in the Islamic State’s terrorist attack at the international airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Thursday (26).

Reuters news agency says there are 85 deaths, citing two Taliban officials, and CNN television network says they are. more than 90 Afghans and more than 150 wounded, according to the Taliban health minister.

The foreign and Afghan withdrawal flights did not stop yesterday and continue this Friday (27). More than 100,000 people have already been evacuated from the country, and US security forces are on the alert for the possibility of further attacks..

The explosions took place near the Abbey gate, where security is provided by the United States, and the attack was taken over by the Afghan wing of the Islamic State (EI-K), an extremist group rivaling the Taliban.

The information so far is that two suicide bombers and armed men attacked Afghans who were gathered at the gate in an attempt to leave the country, as well as American soldiers who were doing the triage for the evacuation flights. (see below).

Wounded Afghans admitted to hospital in Kabul after the terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, on 26 August 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans crowding the Abbey gate and American soldiers carrying out the screening for flights from the country.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack, saying “the Islamic Emirate [do Afeganistão] strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security.”

US President Joe Biden said he will not forgive the attack and will hunt down those responsible. “We won’t forgive. Let’s not forget. We will hunt you down to make you pay,” Biden said, noting that “those Islamic State terrorists are not going to win” (see the video below).

O Islamic State-Khorosan (EI-K) is more radical than the Taliban and criticized the peace agreement signed with the US that resulted in foreign withdrawal from Afghanistan.

More than 100,000 people evacuated

Hamid Karzai International Airport is the only exit point for thousands of foreigners and Afghans desperately trying to leave the country. on withdrawal flights from Western countries.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated since the Taliban took over the capital Kabul and returned to power after 20 years.

According to The New York Times, at least 250,000 Afghans who worked for the US have not yet been removed from the country — and the current evacuation rate is not enough to evacuate everyone by Tuesday (31).

The deadline was set by US President Joe Biden in early July, who refused requests from allies to delay the definitive exit from Afghanistan. The Taliban has repeatedly said that it does not accept an extension of the deadline.

Satellite image taken on Monday (23) shows the gate area of the Abbey at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The explosions occurred near the gate, according to the Pentagon.

Map identifies area of explosions near Kabul airport on August 26, 2021.