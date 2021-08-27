There is a lack of chicken in the United Kingdom, and Brazilian exports may grow – 26/08/2021 – Market

Chicken, the preferred meat of the British (half of all consumed in the UK), is lacking in gondolas and tables in the country. The yellow light became visible on August 12, when the American network KFC —in which the fried bird reigns— warned your consumers that they might be faced with “the lack of some menu items”.

Five days later the red light came: fast-food chain Nando’s had to temporarily close some 50 of its 450 British stores because of shortages of its main raw material.

“A kind of nightmare” that is affecting the UK’s supply chain, said the company also on social media, promising to do “everything possible to return the peri-peri to its rightful place: its plate”.

Peri-peri is the flagship of the fast food chain: a barbecue of chicken marinated according to a Portuguese recipe that, in addition to peri-peri red pepper, includes Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, lemon, mustard, black pepper and salt. But even in other versions, the missing birds annoy the British consumer.

Part of the problem is due to the “pingdemia”, a sudden increase in people warned by the health app that they should self-isolate for ten days because they had contact with a case of Covid.

This sanitary rigor put drivers and slaughterhouse employees away from work, while demand grew, with the reopening of restaurants, bars and activities in general.

In addition to the chicken market, the “pingdemia” affected several food industries, even emptying supermarket shelves. A few weeks ago, the government asked the sector to relax the rules on removals, which should alleviate this bottleneck.

There is, however, a longer-lasting lock: the new immigration rules imposed by Brexit. In force since January 1, 2021, they have hit hard the workforce of the poultry industry, which employs around 40,000 workers, 22,800 (60%) of whom are European citizens, according to the British Poultry Council (BPC ), industry association.

The high turnover of around 30% means that 7,000 vacancies are opened every year, which used to be filled by foreigners, mainly Romanians and Bulgarians.

Some of these employees returned to their home countries during the pandemic and, with the divorce between the British and the European Union, they can only be re-employed in the UK with a work permit.

The new British immigration system, however, prioritizes highly qualified and better paid functions, while vacancies in slaughterhouses are generally low-paid and low-skilled. As a result, there is a lack of arms in the poultry sector.

At Britain’s largest retail chicken supplier, the 2 Sisters Food Group, 16% of seats are vacant because of the loss of employees after the brexit, according to the trade association.

On average, the supply of chicken in the UK has fallen between 5% and 10% since the beginning of the year, calculates the BPC, which this month asked the British government to relax the rules for foreign workers in the sector.

It’s not an easy gap to fill with British employees, says Luís Rua, Director of Markets at ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein): “There are companies even offering additional bonuses, fighting to see if someone can tie someone to the slaughterhouses, boning , but the English worker does not want this function”.

The British market is among the top 15 for domestic poultry farming and is growing strongly. From January to July this year, 39% more tonnes went to the UK than in the same period in 2020, a record in volume and sales for the last five years, data from ABPA show.

But, although the instability in the supply of fresh chicken in the United Kingdom is not expected to be resolved anytime soon, it is still too early to estimate what opportunity the crisis opens for Brazil, says Rua. This is because the main Brazilian exports to the country are cooked or salted chicken, which are destined for the industry.

In a more detailed analysis, in 2019 Brazilians sent 67,689 tonnes of these two products to the UK, almost 85% of the total. Fresh chicken —also sold to wholesale and retail— was only 1.6% of the total, or 1,276 tonnes.

In the competition for British customers, Brazilians were supplanted by advantages gained by the Poles. Poland produces 1 in 6 chickens raised on the continent and, when the UK was in the same common market, Polish products did not undergo sanitary inspection.

This situation changes from October 1st, when Polish exports will also be inspected. This could tip the balance to the Brazilian side, says Rua: Polish poultry production has registered cases of Salmonella — a bacterium that can cause poisoning in humans.

Nearly 100 alerts were issued between March and July this year by several European countries, according to the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), including the presence, in cold birds, of two types considered to be the main threats to the public health: Salmonella enteritidis and typhimurium.

In addition to a new window in relation to fresh chicken, Brazil expects other good news: the expansion of its tariff-free export quotas to the United Kingdom, under negotiation within the scope of the WTO (World Trade Organization).

Before brexit, each of the eight categories of chicken sold by Brazil had a quota for the European Union as a whole. This year, they were divided between the British and the European bloc, but the Brazilian government wants to increase the share of the United Kingdom — which pays the best prices and whose demand exceeds the volume of current quotas.

Meanwhile, another problem approaches with Christmas. Around 9 million turkeys a year are slaughtered in the UK at this time, an activity that relies heavily on temporary labor, mostly also from Eastern Europe.

The association of British producers already projects a 20% drop in the number of birds available for the holiday season. For Brazil, it may be a chance to also expand sales of fresh turkey, a category whose exports did not reach 450 tons (0.06% of the total) in 2019.