Threesome ends in death after Indian put epoxy glue on penis

Salman Mirza, a 25-year-old Indian, died during three-way sex from having applied an epoxy adhesive to his penis as a condom replacement. The case took place in the city of Ahmedabad, India, and was reported in the newspaper “The Times of India” on Tuesday (24).

But the unsuccessful threesome was on June 22nd. At the time, according to police, Salman stayed at a hotel with his fiancée and another woman. At the moment H the man realized that he was without a condom. Trying to protect himself, he glued his cock.

The next day, Salman was found unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital. But he didn’t resist and ended up dying shortly thereafter.

In testimony, friends of the victim theorize that the Indian was under the influence of narcotics during the act, which would have motivated the improper replacement of condoms.

A police complaint was filed by Salman’s relatives, alleging that his fiancée instigated him to use drugs and apply the patch to his penis. The dead man was the only member of the family who had a job.

The test that will clarify the cause of Salman’s death has not yet had the result released. It is believed that the death was a combination of factors: the inhalation of toxic substance from the epoxy and the effect of the drugs.