Tiago Volpi lives strong contestation in São Paulo after mistakes

A strange departure from the goalkeeper in Fortaleza’s first goal in the draw for the Copa do Brasil is the latest motivation for criticism for failures in a row

Tiago Volpi lives a moment of strong contestation in São Paulo. The goalkeeper was the center of attention after the 2-2 draw against Fortaleza, on Wednesday, at Morumbi, for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil. Despite Volpi’s recent failures, behind the scenes at São Paulo the information is that there is no movement to hire a new player for the position now, amidst the club’s financial crisis.

Last Wednesday, Tiago Volpi went out in a weird way and missed the ball in the bid for the first goal of Fortaleza, by Yago Pikachu, 38 minutes into the second half. The failure started the reaction of Leão, who managed to equalize 47 minutes into the second half, with Romarinho, after Tricolor São Paulo opened 2-0 at home with goals from Rigoni.

Tiago Volpi’s mistake against Fortaleza generated a wave of criticism from fans on social media, mainly because of other recent failures. After Wednesday’s tie, coach Hernán Crespo was asked directly about the goalkeeper, but chose not to respond (see below).

“I’m not going to talk about anyone, I’m no exception. It’s a moment for a team that deserved to win the game. A pity for the situation, because with 2-0 ahead we could have a good advantage in the second game. I mean we’ll have to win if we want to reach the semifinals in the return game,” he said.

In the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, both in a 1-1 draw at Morumbi (Patrick de Paula’s goal) and in a 3-0 defeat at Allianz Parque (Raphael Veiga’s first goal), Tiago Volpi suffered the goals in defensible balls and again was the target of harsh criticism from the crowd.

Right now, Lucas Perri and Thiago Couto are the reserve options in the cast. Both were promoted from the base. Perri (23) has played six times this season and has also been challenged. Couto (22 years old) has not yet made his debut for the professional team.

The team’s absolute titleholder this season, Tiago Volpi has 42 games in São Paulo’s goal in 2021.